|
Citation
|
Xiao S, You S, Tian T, Wu J, Zhang H. Acta Bioeng. Biomech. 2022; 24(2): 83-93.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Oficyna Wydawnicza Politechniki Wrocławskiej)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
38314482
|
Abstract
|
Lower extremity injuries in AIS2+ were the most costly injuries through the statistic analysis of traffic accidents. This study aimed to investigate the response characteristics of the lower limb with different contact stiffness, in which knee cushion and foot cushion were applied. First, a model with a human body and a car was established, and the muscle function was activated in lower extremity of human model. Second, the deceleration pulse with a peak of 186 m/s2 was applied to the car to simulate the frontal crash. Then, four sets of simulations with different contact stiffness are conducted to obtain the lower limb responses.
Language: en