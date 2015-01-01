Abstract

Functional stability is crucial to the daily activity of an independent person. Functional balance testing is widely used in laboratories and has proven to be a reliable indicator of fall risk. So far, only few studies have paid attention to the impact of foot positioning on the results of functional balance measurements. Thirty healthy adults took part in experiment. LOS test was performed for four stance positions: preferred width, wide stance (feet parallel, 28 cm apart), narrow stance (feet together) and angle stance (heels together, toes pointing outside, 90° angle between them) with eyes opened and closed. The results of the study show significant differences between angle and narrow stance according to wide and preferred width stances - angle and narrow positions didn't allow participants to lean as far as other positions. Vision had stabilizing influence on maximum forward lean in all tested positions.

