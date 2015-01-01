SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jaworska D, Iwanicka K. Addict. Behav. Rep. 2024; 19: e100532.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.abrep.2024.100532

38314169

PMC10835594

A high level of fear of missing out (FOMO) is related to many adverse emotions and behaviors, including stress, maladaptive coping, risk-taking, and alcohol consumption. However, previous research on FOMO has not considered particularly vulnerable cohorts like individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD). In this project, we have conducted two preliminary studies (N1 = 356; N2 = 66) investigating the role of FOMO in alcohol-related coping strategy in a general population of young adults as well as a clinical sample of AUD patients.

RESULTS showed that FOMO is a positive predictor of alcohol coping in both studied samples, and it is a positive predictor of health risk-taking among people with AUD. The study identifies high FOMO as a risk factor for adopting maladaptive coping strategies, specifically alcohol coping.


Language: en

Alcohol use disorder; Coping; Fear of missing out; FOMO; Risk-taking

