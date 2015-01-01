|
Beğinoğlu, Asoğlu M, Sabuncu E, Celik H. Alpha Psychol. 2023; 24(6): 283-287.
DOI
PMID
38313439
OBJECTIVE: Although major depressive disorder (MDD) constitutes a significant part of mental health problems, its pathogenesis has not been fully elucidated. The inadequacy of diagnostic tests specific to MDD causes difficulty in diagnosis. Therefore, we investigated the situation of thiol/disulfide imbalance, which may play a role in the pathogenesis of many diseases, in MDD patients.
Language: en
Disulfide; dynamic thiol/disulfide balance; major depressive disorder; oxidative stress; thiol