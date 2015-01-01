Abstract

BACKGROUND: Limited evidence exists about suicide risk in persons with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).



OBJECTIVE: To assess suicide risk in persons with PCOS, accounting for psychiatric comorbid conditions and age group.



DESIGN: Cohort study. SETTING: Data from the Taiwanese nationwide database from 1997 to 2012. PATIENTS: A cohort of 18 960 patients diagnosed with PCOS, each matched with control participants in a 1:10 ratio on the basis of age, psychiatric comorbid conditions, urbanization level, and income. Suicide attempts were evaluated using Cox regression models. MEASUREMENTS: Suicide risk with hazard ratios (HRs).



RESULTS: Participants with PCOS had a notable 8.47-fold increase in risk for suicide attempt compared with the control group (HR, 8.47 [95% CI, 7.54 to 9.51]), after adjustment for demographic characteristics, psychiatric comorbid conditions, Charlson Comorbidity Index scores, and frequency of all-cause clinical visits. The elevated risk was evident across the adolescent (HR, 5.38 [CI, 3.93 to 7.37]), young adult (<40 years; HR, 9.15 [CI, 8.03 to 10.42]), and older adult (HR, 3.75 [CI, 2.23 to 6.28]) groups. Sensitivity analyses involving the exclusion of data from the first year or the first 3 years of observation yielded consistent results. LIMITATION: Potential underestimation of PCOS and mental disorder prevalence due to use of administrative claims data; lack of clinical data, such as body mass index and depressive symptoms; and no assessment of a confounding effect of valproic acid exposure.



CONCLUSION: This study underscores the heightened risk for suicide attempt that persons with PCOS face, even after adjustment for demographics, psychiatric comorbid conditions, physical conditions, and all-cause clinical visits. This suggests the importance of routine monitoring of mental health and suicide risk in persons diagnosed with PCOS. PRIMARY FUNDING SOURCE: Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Yen Tjing Ling Medical Foundation, and Ministry of Science and Technology of Taiwan.

