Citation
Hales ST, Rawers C, Gannon TA. Arch. Sex. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
38316702
Abstract
Though contemporary evidence suggests that upwards of one-in-nine UK male university students engage in sexually violent behaviors (Hales and Gannon in Sexual Abuse 34:744-770, 2022), few evidence-based primary prevention strategies have been developed to prevent their perpetration. To help contribute to this evidence gap, this study evaluated the short and longer-term effectiveness of a novel psychoeducation-based online self-help intervention for university male sexual aggression called The Pathways Programme. Designed around current empirical understanding of university-based sexual harm in the UK, the program contains six modules that correspond with known risk factors for perpetration. Data were collected as part of a randomized control trial from 254 self-identified heterosexual male students enrolled at a UK university who reported a proclivity towards sexual aggression.
Language: en
Keywords
Harm prevention; Higher education; Self-help interventions; Sexual aggression; Sexual violence