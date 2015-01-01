|
Citation
|
Park Y, Qu W, Ammerman BA. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38314767
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Although non-suicidal self-injury (i.e., NSSI) has been suggested as a robust risk factor of suicide, NSSI related information that is most related to suicide risk remains unclear. Commonly studied NSSI characteristics are its frequency and the number of methods endorsed. However, it may not be merely how frequent or how many different methods that matters, but "why," which alludes to the importance of NSSI functions (or why individuals engage in NSSI). Thus, this study examined how the interactions between NSSI characteristics and functions are associated with suicide risk.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Frequency; functions; methods; non-suicidal self-injury; suicide