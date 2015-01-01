Abstract

BACKGROUND: Common mental disorders (CMD) such as depression, anxiety and stress-related disorders have increased in the working-age population in many countries but are still often associated with social stigma in workplaces. Managers have a key role in supporting employees with impaired health. Identifying factors that can improve stigmatizing attitudes among managers towards CMD is crucial. The aim of this study was to investigate managers' knowledge of CMD on managerial stigma; more specifically knowledge aquired through training and education and through occupational and personal experience of CMD on low managerial stigma towards employee depression.



METHODS: Data from a web-based survey conducted in 2017 among 3038 managers in Sweden were used. Managers' attitudes towards employee depression were measured using the Swedish version of the Managerial Stigma towards Employee Depression questionnaire. Binary logistic regression analysis, with adjustments for work setting and managerial experience, was conducted for associations between sources of knowledge of CMD and low managerial stigma.



RESULTS: With regard to knowledge acquired through training, medical training on CMD was significantly associated with a higher probability for low managerial stigma towards employee depression after adjustments (odds ratio [OR], 1.95; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.26-3.01), whereas no significant associations were found between knowledge acquired through managerial training on CMD or level of formal education and low managerial stigma. With regard to knowledge acquired through professional and personal experience, occupational experience of treating people with CMD was significantly associated with a higher probability for low managerial stigma (OR, 2.03; 95% CI, 1.40-2.94) as was occupational experience of employees with CMD (1 employee: OR, 1.31; 95% CI, 1.04-1.66); >1 employee, OR 1.35 (CI 1.05-1.73). Personal experience of CMD was significantly associated with low managerial stigma (OR, 1.98; 95% CI, 1.60-2.46).



CONCLUSIONS: Managers' knowledge and understanding of CMD may increase the probability of a low level of managerial stigma towards employees with depression. Managers' professional and/or personal experiences of CMD were important sources of knowledge in relation to a low level of stigmatizing attitudes. Organizations should encourage the use of managers' experience-based knowledge of CMD in addition to training on CMD to reduce managerial stigma.

Language: en