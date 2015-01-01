|
Garstang JJ, Menka M. BMJ Paediatr Open 2024; 8(1): e002419.
BACKGROUND: Mandatory joint police and healthcare investigations of sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI) have been in place since 2008 in England. These include death scene examination with cause of death determined at multiprofessional case conference. Detailed evidence on sleep arrangements is available for most cases potentially leading to more being identified as due to accidental suffocation. SUDI remaining unexplained following investigation are classified as SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) or unspecified deaths.Our objective was to determine whether detailed SUDI investigation has led to an increase in deaths classified as accidental suffocation or strangulation in bed (ASSB)? METHODS: We obtained official mortality data for England and Wales for infants dying aged 0-364 days for International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, 10th revision codes R95 (SIDS), R96, R98, R99 (unspecified causes of mortality) and W75 (ASSB) for the years 2000-2019.We calculated the mortality rate for ASSB, SIDS and unspecified causes based on total live births each year.
Epidemiology; Infant; Mortality