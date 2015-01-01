|
Li H, Zhang Y, Zhang H, Zhou J, Chen Z, Liang J, Yin Y, He Q, Jiang S, Zhang Y, Yuan Y, Lang N, Cheng B, Zhong J, Li Z, Sun C. China CDC Wkly. 2024; 6(4): 64-68.
(Copyright © 2024, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention [China CDC])
38313818
Abstract
WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? Mushroom poisoning poses a significant food safety concern in China, with a total of 196 species identified in poisoning incidents by the end of 2022.
Language: en
Keywords
poisoning control and prevention; poisonous mushroom; species diversity