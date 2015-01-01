|
Citation
Ott S, Redell J, Cheema S, Schatz P, Becker E. Dev. Neuropsychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38314752
Abstract
Although many outcome studies pertaining to sports-related concussion exist, female athletes with concussion remain an understudied group. We examined whether neurocognitive performance in adolescent females with sports-related concussion (SRC) is related to menstrual cycle-related hormone levels measured at one-week post-concussion, one-month post-concussion, or both. Thirty-eight female athletes, ages 14-18, were matched into two groups: SRC or healthy control. Self-reported symptom scores were higher among concussed females in the luteal phase, when progesterone levels are highest.
Language: en