SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ott S, Redell J, Cheema S, Schatz P, Becker E. Dev. Neuropsychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/87565641.2024.2309556

PMID

38314752

Abstract

Although many outcome studies pertaining to sports-related concussion exist, female athletes with concussion remain an understudied group. We examined whether neurocognitive performance in adolescent females with sports-related concussion (SRC) is related to menstrual cycle-related hormone levels measured at one-week post-concussion, one-month post-concussion, or both. Thirty-eight female athletes, ages 14-18, were matched into two groups: SRC or healthy control. Self-reported symptom scores were higher among concussed females in the luteal phase, when progesterone levels are highest.

RESULTS suggest that progesterone levels may contribute to a heightened experience of symptoms during the acute phase of SRC, providing further evidence of a possible link between progesterone and symptom scores following concussion.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print