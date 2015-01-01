Abstract

INTRODUCTION: We aimed to identify alcoholic beverage types more likely to be consumed by demographic subgroups with greater alcohol-related health risk than others, mainly individuals with low socio-economic status, racial/ethnic minority status and high drinking levels.



METHODS: Fractional logit modelling was performed using a nationally representative sample of US adult drinkers (analytic N = 37,657) from the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions Waves 2 (2004-2005) and 3 (2012-2013). The outcomes were the proportions of pure alcohol consumed as beer, wine, liquor and coolers (defined as wine-/malt-/liquor-based coolers, hard lemonade, hard cider and any prepackaged cocktails of alcohol and mixer).



RESULTS: Adults with lower education and low or medium income were more likely to drink beer, liquor and coolers, while those with a 4-year college/advanced degree and those with high income preferred wine. Excepting Asian adults, racial/ethnic minority adults were more likely to drink beer (Hispanics) and liquor (Blacks), compared with White adults. High- or very-high-level drinkers were more likely to consume liquor and beer and less likely to consume wine (and coolers), compared with low-level drinkers. High-level and very-high-level drinkers, who were less than 10% of all drinkers, consumed over half of the total volume of beer, liquor and coolers consumed by all adults.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Individuals with low socio-economic status, racial/ethnic minority status or high drinking level prefer liquor and beer. As alcohol taxes, sales and marketing practices all are beverage-specific, targeted approaches to reduce consumption of these beverages, particularly among individuals with these profiles, are warranted.

