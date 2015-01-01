Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to evaluate the knowledge of Hungarian schoolteachers in the management of dental trauma injuries (TDI) of children between the ages of 3 and 18 and to illustrate a brief educational intervention on TDI management.



METHODS: A 15-item questionnaire on dental injuries was distributed in our observational cross-sectional study to 2720 Hungarian educational institutions to explore and evaluate teachers' knowledge in January 2019. Two years later, targeted information material was made accessible regarding TDI management. In the second post-intervention phase of the study, educator knowledge was re-evaluated using the same questionnaire. Statistical analysis (Mann-Whitney and Chi-square tests) was performed using IBM SPSS Statistics 28.



RESULTS: A total of 1426 answers were collected in the initial survey. Although more than half (51.9%) of the respondents previously witnessed TDIs, 86.5% still did not perceive themselves as adequately informed regarding TDI management. Most teachers submitted appropriate responses to the indicator questions relating to the urgency of referral to dental professionals (71.8%), immediate contact with parents (79.0%) or dentists (13.0%), and the solution for avulsed teeth (81.3%). However, only every second (56.2%) educator responded correctly regarding the proper cleaning method. Following accessibility to our educational material, 622 respondents completed the post-intervention questionnaire in the second phase of the study. The percentage of appropriate responses to the five indicator questions significantly increased by 5-20.6%.



CONCLUSION: Teachers' knowledge of TDI was inadequate yet can improve with online education. Efforts among dental professionals, the media, and targeted interventions will ensure adequate knowledge while also improving children's dental health.

Language: en