Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Every year about 800,000 complete suicide events occur. The identification of biologic markers to identify subjects at risk would be helpful in targeting specific support treatments. AREA COVERED: A narrative review defines the meta-analytic level of current evidence about the biologic markers of suicide behavior (SB). The meta-analytic evidence gathered so far indicates that the hypothesis driven research largely failed to identify the biologic markers of suicide. The most consistent and replicated result was reported for: 1) 5-HTR2A T102C, associated with SB in patients with schizophrenia (OR = 1.73 (1.11-2.69)) and 2) BDNF Val66Met (rs6265), with the Met-Val + Val-Val carriers found to be at risk for suicide in the Caucasian population (OR: 1.96 (1.58 - 2.43)), while Val-Val vs. Val-Met + Met carriers found to be at risk for suicide in the Asian populations (OR: 1.36 (1.04 - 1.78)). GWAS based meta-analyses indicate some positive replicated findings regarding the DRD2, Neuroligin gene, estrogen related genes and genes involved in gene expression. EXPERT OPINION: The most consistent result was obtained when analyzing sub samples of patients. Some promising result come from the implementation of the polygenic risk score. There is no current consensus about an implementable biomarker for SB.

Language: en