Abstract

Limits of stability is required to perform functional activities and other advanced tasks of life without losing balance, and assessment of limits of stability is essential in clinical practice. Forward, Lateral, and Oblique direction reach tests are clinical balance tests that assess limits of stability, and these reach distances in various directions may be symmetrical or asymmetrical. The aim was to establish the symmetry between various reach distances on three reach tests and to establish the concurrent validity of oblique, forward, and lateral direction reach test distances with limits of stability measured by the Iso Free machine of TecnoBody company.



METHODS: The measurements of oblique, forward, and lateral reach tests and limits of stability excursions of center of pressure were taken in eight directions on Iso Free machine of Techno Body in fifty typical college-going young adults who were recruited through convenience sampling. Pearson correlation test was used to find the relationship between forward, lateral, and oblique direction reaches and limits of stability in forward, lateral, and oblique directions. Regression analysis was used to find the factors influencing the forward, lateral, and oblique reach tests.



RESULTS: The reach distances were symmetrical, and out of the three tests, the lateral and oblique direction reach tests have a moderate positive correlation with limits of stability test in lateral and oblique directions with an r-value of 0.569 (p < 0.001) and 0.50 (p < 0.001) respectively. A Significant standardized beta value of 0.49 (p < 0.05) for the oblique direction reach test with total stability limits.



CONCLUSIONS: The oblique and lateral direction reach tests are correlated with their respective center of pressure excursion. However, the oblique direction reach test moderately correlated with the total limits of stability scores. Forward reach distances were more in number followed by oblique and lateral reach distances among young Saudi adults.

