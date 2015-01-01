|
Tedla JS, Sangadala DR, Reddy RS, Gular K, Kakaraparthi VN, Dixit S, Alamri AM, Nayak A, Nambi G, Ponneru BR. Heliyon 2024; 10(2): e24591.
38312626
Limits of stability is required to perform functional activities and other advanced tasks of life without losing balance, and assessment of limits of stability is essential in clinical practice. Forward, Lateral, and Oblique direction reach tests are clinical balance tests that assess limits of stability, and these reach distances in various directions may be symmetrical or asymmetrical. The aim was to establish the symmetry between various reach distances on three reach tests and to establish the concurrent validity of oblique, forward, and lateral direction reach test distances with limits of stability measured by the Iso Free machine of TecnoBody company.
Balance; Center of pressure; Concurrent validity; Functional activities; Limits of stability; Reach test