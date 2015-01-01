|
Fan N, Chen X, Tian T, Zhao S. Heliyon 2024; 10(2): e24886.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38312668
This study examines the differences in service level and coverage of public transit (PT) and private vehicles (PV) with multi-source data in Shanghai. To construct computable networks and address visual results, the constrained shortest path algorithm and a spatial grid accessibility model are employed to seek the optimal path for travelers to city key points. Travel time ratio of PV and PT is applied to reflect the competitiveness of the two modes over different areas of Shanghai.
Accessibility; Equity; Public transit; Spatial analysis; Urban resources planning