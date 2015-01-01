Abstract

Over the past decade, the world population has experienced rapid and widespread adoption of smartphones due to their usefulness and convenience. However, researchers have identified a range of adverse behaviours associated with the adoption of smartphones and their higher use. These behaviours are collectively described as Problematic Smartphone Use and Dependence (PSUD). Despite growing research, the underlying processes and drivers leading to these behaviours are inadequately understood. This can partly be attributed to the absence of developed statistical tools and measures that allow researchers to build a comprehensive conceptual understanding of PSUD. To address this issue, this study proposes and evaluates a validated extension to the Problematic Use of Mobile Phones (PUMP) scale. The extension of this tool incorporates factors associated with substance dependence outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), including additional items to measure PSUD accurately, referred to as the modified problematic use of mobile phones (MPUMP) scale. The newly developed tool was used in a cross-sectional online survey during September and October 2022, drawing on 1018 adult Australian participants. Principal Component Analysis (PCA) and Exploratory Factor Analysis (EFA) were conducted to derive the underlying factors. The EFA revealed two distinct factors: Distraction and Dysregulation. Both factors exhibited high internal consistency, with Cronbach's Alpha coefficients of 0.92 and 0.86, respectively. A one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) revealed significant variations inthe identified factors' mean scores across different socio-demographic characteristics. The study provides evidence that the MPUMP scale is a validated and reliable measure for accurately assessing PSUD. The study findings offer novel insights into the psychosocial and physical aspects of PSUD, providing a foundation for exploring the causes and potential interventions for PSUD.

