Abstract

On August 8, 2017, a magnitude Mw6.5 (Ms7.0) earthquake occurred in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Prefecture, in the northern part of Sichuan Province, China, with a focal depth of 20 km and an epicenter located at (33.2°N, 103.8°E). Due to the significant magnitude of the earthquake, a large number of coseismic landslides were triggered. Despite previous research conducted by experts on the landslides caused by the Jiuzhaigou earthquake, the actual number of landslides has been severely underestimated in the previously published papers. Through field surveys and visual interpretation of high-resolution remote sensing images before and after the mainshock, we have established a detailed inventory of earthquake-induced landslides. The results indicate that the event caused a minimum of 9428 landslides covering a total area of 18.82 km(2). These landslides are mainly distributed in the IX intensity area of the earthquake. The landslides mainly consist of medium-sized landslides and debris flows. They predominantly occur in areas with an altitude ranging from 2600 m to 3600 m, with slopes greater than 30° and facing east and southeast. The Lower Carboniferous and Middle Carboniferous formations are more prone to triggering landslides, and landslides are more concentrated within 1 km of roads and in forested areas. Additionally, as the distance from roads and the epicenter increases, the values of LAP and LND decrease, indicating a positive correlation between the two. There are more landslides within 2 km from the fault and within a range of 6 km-9 km from the epicenter. In conclusion, this study provides a comprehensive landslide inventory with broader coverage and increased accuracy. It also conducts a comprehensive analysis of the spatial distribution patterns of landslides. This contributes to a deeper understanding of the causes of coseismic landslides and further research on the impact of landslides in affected areas.

Language: en