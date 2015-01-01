|
Carenzo L, Mercalli C, Reitano E, Tartaglione M, Ceolin M, Cimbanassi S, Del Fabbro D, Sammartano F, Cecconi M, Coniglio C, Chiara O, Gamberini L. Injury 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing
38316572
Trauma teams play a vital role in providing prompt and specialized care to trauma patients. This study aims to provide a comprehensive description of the presence and organization of trauma teams in Italy. A nationwide cross-sectional epidemiological study was conducted between July and October 2022, involving interviews with 137 designated trauma centers. Centers were stratified based on level: higher specialized trauma centers (CTS), intermediate level trauma centers (CTZ + N) and district general hospital with trauma capacity (CTZ). A standardized structured interview questionnaire was used to gather information on hospital characteristics, trauma team prevalence, activation pathways, structure, components, leadership, education, and governance. Descriptive statistics were used for analysis.
Education; Italy; Leadership; Trauma center; Trauma team