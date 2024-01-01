Abstract

BACKGROUND: Using network analysis, the interactions between mental health problems at the symptom level can be explored in depth. As there is a lack of network analysis studies on the mental health of psychiatric clinicians in China in the post-pandemic era, this study examined the network structure of depressive and anxiety symptoms and suicidality among mental health professionals after the end of China's Dynamic Zero-COVID Policy.



METHODS: A total of 10,647 mental health professionals were recruited nationwide from January to February 2023. Depression and anxiety were assessed using the 9-item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) and 7-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale (GAD-7), respectively, while suicidality was defined by a 'yes' response to any of the standard questions regarding suicidal ideation (SI), suicide plan (SP) and suicide attempt (SA). Expected Influence (EI) and Bridge Expected Influence (bEI) were used as centrality indices in the symptom network to characterize the structure of the symptoms.



RESULTS: The prevalence of depression, anxiety, and suicidality were 45.99 %, 28.40 %, and 7.71 %, respectively. The network analysis identified GAD5 ("Restlessness") as the most central symptom, followed by PHQ4 ("Fatigue") and GAD7 ("Feeling afraid"). Additionally, PHQ6 ("Guilt"), GAD5 ("Restlessness"), and PHQ8 ("Motor disturbance") were bridge nodes linking depressive and anxiety symptoms with suicidality. The flow network indicated that the strongest connections of S ("Suicidality") was with GAD5 ("Restlessness"), PHQ4 ("Fatigue") and GAD2 ("Uncontrollable worrying").



CONCLUSIONS: Depression, anxiety, and suicidality among mental health professionals were highly prevalent after China's Dynamic Zero-COVID Policy ended. Effective measures should target central and bridge symptoms identified in this network model to address the mental health problems in those at-risk.

