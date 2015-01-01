Abstract

An extreme, known potential outcome of intimate partner violence (IPV) is death, with national data revealing females are more likely to be killed by intimate partners than by others. In a novel pairing, the King County Medical Examiner's Office data management system and the Washington State Attorney General's Office's Homicide Information Tracking System were retrospectively analyzed (1978-2016) with information gathered pertaining to female homicide victims. Analyses show that female victims commonly knew their assailant(s) (79.3%) who were overwhelmingly male (92.8%) and commonly intimate partners (31.4%). Disproportionately represented were Black (20.17%) and Native American (4.25%) females; Asian/Pacific Islander (2.5 times that of Whites) and elderly (24%) females among homicide-suicide deaths; and Asian/Pacific Islander and Hispanic females in cases of IPV. "Domestic violence" was the most cited motive (34.3%) and most assaults occurred in a residence (58.73%). Females under 10 years of age were most commonly killed by a parent or caregiver (42.86%), while those over 70 were most likely to be killed by a child (23.08%) or spouse (21.80%). Serial murders, most commonly by the Green River Killer (80%) but including others, accounted for at least 7% of deaths, with victims notably young and commonly sex workers (68%). As compared to males, females were more likely to be killed by multiple modalities, asphyxia, and sharp force, though IPV-related deaths were more likely to be associated with firearms. This study reinforces the vulnerability of females to IPV, sexual assault, and serial murders as well as to caretakers at the extremities of age.

Language: en