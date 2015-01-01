Abstract

The association between childhood bullying victimization and depression has been well-explored among young adults, but little is known about whether this relationship persists into later life stages, specifically during middle-aged and older phases. Moreover, the intricate mechanisms underpinning this association and the potential existence of gender differences within this context remain inadequately elucidated. To address this gap in knowledge, this study aims to investigate the association between childhood bullying victimization and depression in later life, with a focus on exploring the mediating role of social isolation and the moderating roles of gender. A nationally representative sample of 5,070 individuals (mean age = 61.02, SD = 9.48; male = 55%) was drawn from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study. By employing the bootstrapping analysis method, the mediating role of social isolation was examined, and the moderating role of gender was tested through the generation of interaction items. The results reveal a significant association between childhood bullying victimization and severe depression in later life. Additionally, social isolation plays a mediating role in this association between childhood bullying victimization and social isolation, and the association between social isolation and depression, as well as the relationship between social isolation and depression, are both moderated by gender, presenting stronger effects for female groups than for male groups. However, no moderating role of gender is found in terms of the direct association between childhood bullying victimization and depression. These findings highlight the fact that childhood bullying is not only a problem in the immediate term but also a concern that affects individuals across entire life course. This study has implications for healthcare in proactively investigating, diagnosing, and treating depression by inquiring about childhood bullying victimization experiences. Furthermore, intervention policies that aim to reduce social isolation may be particularly beneficial in mitigating the negative associations, especially for female individuals.

