Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are socially complex events that affect children early in their lives. Research indicates that experiencing multiple ACEs increases an individual's risk for chronic physical and mental illness and premature death. Multigenerational traumas, including slavery, segregation, and institutional racism, have created an environment that perpetuates social and economic inequalities, ultimately leading to an increased risk of ACEs in Black individuals. ACEs' effects can manifest in Black older adults as physical health problems and mental health and social issues. Addressing the disparities in ACEs among Black older adults requires a multifaceted approach. Culturally sensitive and trauma-informed approaches are vital in supporting the mental and physical health of Black older adults who experienced ACEs. Clinicians, researchers, and policymakers need to advocate for supportive policies and interventions that address systemic racism, promote economic opportunities, and ensure equitable access to resources. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, 62(2), 9-12.].

Language: en