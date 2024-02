Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intentional injuries, including self-harm, suicide, conflict, and interpersonal violence are a significant public health concern in Iran, but they have not been adequately documented. This study aimed to investigate intentional injuries in cases admitted to Sina Hospital in Tehran, Iran, affiliated with the National Trauma Registry of Iran. Study Design: A retrospective cohort study.



METHODS: A registry-based study on the characteristics of 852 intentional injury cases was conducted from 2016 to 2023. Information on various aspects, including baseline characteristics, injury characteristics, and injury outcomes was compared between groups of self-harm/suicide, conflict/interpersonal violence, and others (abuse and legal prosecution).



RESULTS: Of 6,692 registered trauma cases, 852 (12.7%) had intentional injuries. Men accounted for 92 (77.3%) self-harm/suicide and 650 (96.4%) conflict/interpersonal violence cases (P<0.001). Self-harm/ suicide mostly occurred at home in 89 (74.8%) cases, while 73 (10.8%) conflict/interpersonal violence cases happened at home (P<0.001). Falls were the cause of trauma in 12 (10.1%) self-harm/suicide cases compared to 7 (1.0%) conflict/interpersonal violence cases (P<0.001). Furthermore, blunt trauma was the cause of trauma in one (0.8%) case of self-harm/suicide and 66 (9.8%) conflict/interpersonal violence cases (P<0.001). Moreover, 14 (11.8%) self-harm/suicide and 34 (5.0%) conflict/interpersonal violence cases required ventilation (P=0.010). Additionally, 74 (8.7%) intentional injury cases had multiple traumas, which were seen in nine (7.6%) self-harm/suicide and 58 (8.6%) conflict/interpersonal violence cases (P<0.001).



CONCLUSION: Men were the majority of self-harm/suicide and conflict/interpersonal violence cases. Self-harm/suicide incidents mostly occurred at home and resulted in more injuries from falls, while conflict/ interpersonal violence resulted in increased blunt traumas and multiple traumas.

