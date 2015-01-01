Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study was conducted to determine the mortality rate and the years of life lost (YLL) due to unintentional poisoning in Fars province in the south of Iran. Study Design: A cross-sectional study.



METHODS: In this study, data from all of the deaths due to unintentional poisoning in the south of Iran between 2004 and 2019 was extracted from the population-based Electronic Death Registry System (EDRS). The Joinpoint Regression method was used to examine the trend of the crude mortality rate, the age-standardized mortality rate (ASMR), and the YLL rate.



RESULTS: During the 16-year study period (2004-2019), 1466 deaths due to poisoning occurred in Fars province. Of this number, 75.2% (1103 cases) were in men, and 37.5% (550 cases) were in the age group of 15-29 years. The total YLL due to poisoning during the 16-year study period were 25149 and 8392 in men and women, respectively. According to the joinpoint regression analysis, the 16-year trend of YLL rate due to premature mortality was stable. Moreover, the annual percent change (APC) was -0.7% (95% CI: -4.0 to 2.7, P=0.677) for males and - 0.3% (95% CI: -3.8 to 3.3, P=0.862) for females.



CONCLUSION: The trend of crude mortality rate, ASMR and YLL due to unintentional poisonings was stable. Considering the high rate of mortality and YLL due to unintentional poisoning in the age group of 15-29 years, it is essential to take necessary actions in this age group.

Language: en