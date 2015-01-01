|
Citation
|
Saeipour P, Sarbakhsh P, Salemi S, Bakhtari Aghdam F. J. Res. Health Sci. (2005) 2023; 23(3): e00592.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Hamadan University of Medical Sciences, School of Public Health)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38315907
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Pattern recognition of pedestrians' traffic behavior can enhance the management efficiency of interested groups by targeting access to them and facilitating planning via more specific surveys. This study aimed to evaluate the pedestrians' traffic behavior pattern by fuzzy clustering algorithm and assess the factors related to higher-risk traffic behavior of pedestrians. Study Design: This study is a secondary methodological study based on the data from a cross-sectional study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Behavior; Cluster analyses; Fuzzy; Machine learning; Traffic crashes