Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pattern recognition of pedestrians' traffic behavior can enhance the management efficiency of interested groups by targeting access to them and facilitating planning via more specific surveys. This study aimed to evaluate the pedestrians' traffic behavior pattern by fuzzy clustering algorithm and assess the factors related to higher-risk traffic behavior of pedestrians. Study Design: This study is a secondary methodological study based on the data from a cross-sectional study.



METHODS: The fuzzy c-means (FCM), as a machine learning clustering method, was conducted to identify the pattern of traffic behaviors by collecting data from 600 pedestrians in Urmia, Iran via "the Pedestrian Behavior Questionnaire" (PBQ) and using 5 domains of PBQ. Multiple logistic regression was fitted to identify risk factors of traffic behaviors.



RESULTS: Results revealed two clusters consisting of lower-risk and higher-risk behaviors. The majority of pedestrians (64.33%) were in the lower-risk cluster. Subjects≤33 years old (Odds ratio [OR]=1.92, P<0.001), subjects with≤6 years of education (OR=1.74, P=0.010), males (OR=1.90, P=0.001), unmarried pedestrians (OR=3.61, P=0.007), and users of public transportation (OR=2.01, P=0.002) were more likely to have higher-risk traffic behavior.



CONCLUSION: We identified traffic behavior patterns of Urmia pedestrians with lower-risk and higher-risk behaviors via FCM. The findings from this study would be helpful for policymakers to promote safety measures and train pedestrians.

