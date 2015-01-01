|
Citation
Leeman RF, Berey BL, Frohe T, Ferreiro AV, O'Malley SS. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38315139
BACKGROUND AND AIM: Impaired control over alcohol is a hallmark of addiction relevant to young adults but additional prospective findings are needed, particularly in samples reporting heavy drinking. Further, we lack understanding of how attempts and failed efforts to control drinking relate to each other in predicting outcomes. We hypothesized attempted and failed control would prospectively predict outcomes, with endorsement of both being especially problematic.
alcohol-related negative consequences; college students; drinks per drinking day; heavy drinking; impulsivity; longitudinal