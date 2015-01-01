Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: Impaired control over alcohol is a hallmark of addiction relevant to young adults but additional prospective findings are needed, particularly in samples reporting heavy drinking. Further, we lack understanding of how attempts and failed efforts to control drinking relate to each other in predicting outcomes. We hypothesized attempted and failed control would prospectively predict outcomes, with endorsement of both being especially problematic.



METHODS: We used data from young adults reporting heavy drinking who enrolled in laboratory alcohol self-administration studies (N=109). Mixed effects models were used to predict drinks per drinking day, heavy drinking, and negative consequences across baseline, 6- and 12-month follow-up. Interactions by time and between attempted and failed control were tested.



RESULTS: Higher failed control was associated with steeper declines in consequences and heavy drinking over time compared to lower failed control. However, higher attempted or failed control was still associated with more consequences and alcohol use than lower impaired control at multiple timepoints. A significant interaction indicated that the combination of higher attempted and failed control was associated with the most drinks per drinking day. There was also a significant attempted-by-failed control interaction for heavy drinking.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings provide further evidence supporting impaired control over alcohol use as a risk factor among young adults. Those reporting both higher attempted and failed control drank the most per day. Either attempted or failed control was associated with negative consequences. Those reporting both higher attempted and failed control may be in greatest need of intensive intervention.

