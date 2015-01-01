SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Achola EM, Griffith KN, Wrenn JO, Mitchell CR, Schwartz D, Roumie CL. JAMA Intern. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamainternmed.2023.8012

38315481

Police departments use conducted energy devices (CEDs), such as TASERs (TASER Self-Defense), as less lethal alternatives to firearms. With CEDs, compressed nitrogen charges propel metal barbs with wires that implant into the target. Electrical pulses up to 50 000 V are transmitted through barbs, causing incapacitation and loss of neuromuscular control.1 In 2019, International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, Tenth Revision (ICD-10) codes were added to indicate CED use by law enforcement. We evaluated sociodemographic and clinical characteristics of patients presenting with law enforcement–related CED injuries.


