Abstract

Genome-wide association studies (GWASs) have identified risk loci for suicide attempt (SA), but deciphering how they confer risk for SA remains largely unknown. This study aims to identify the key proteins and gain insights into SA pathogenesis. We integrated data from the brain proteome (N = 376) and blood proteome (N = 35,559) and combined it with the largest SA GWAS summary statistics to date (N = 518,612). A comprehensive set of methods was employed, including Mendelian randomization (MR), Steiger filtering, Bayesian colocalization, proteome‑wide association studies (PWAS), transcript-levels, cell-type specificity, correlation, and protein-protein interaction (PPI) network analysis. Validation was performed using other protein datasets and the SA dataset from FinnGen study. We identified ten proteins (GLRX5, GMPPB, B3GALTL, FUCA2, TTLL12, ADCK1, MMAA, HIBADH, ACP1, DOC2A) associated with SA in brain proteomics. GLRX5, GMPPB, and FUCA2 showed strong colocalization evidence and were supported by PWAS and transcript-level analysis, and were predominantly expressed in glutamatergic neuronal cells. In blood proteomics, one significant protein (PEAR1) and three near-significant proteins (NDE1, EVA1C, B4GALT2) were identified, but lacked colocalization evidence. Moreover, despite the limited correlation between the same protein in brain and blood, the PPI network analysis provided new insights into the interaction between brain and blood in SA. Furthermore, GLRX5 was associated with the GSTP1, the target of Clozapine. The comprehensive analysis provides strong evidence supporting a causal association between three genetically determined brain proteins (GLRX5, GMPPB, and FUCA2) with SA. These findings offer valuable insights into SA's underlying mechanisms and potential therapeutic approaches.

