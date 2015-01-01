Abstract

AIMS: Evaluate changes in two-wheel cycling skills and biking participation goals for children with neurodevelopmental disorders (ND) receiving a home visit and email following iCan Bike camp.



METHODS: Participants: 11 children with ND, 9-16 years, and one of their parents. A cycling skills checklist, two-wheel riding Goal Attainment Scaling (GAS), and biking participation GAS were completed before camp (T(1)), at support visit after camp (T(2)), and three months following camp (T(3)). Parents completed biking practice logs. Participants received a support visit to provide instruction, coaching, and address questions, and an email to check progress.



RESULTS: Significant changes were made in two-wheel riding GAS T(1) to T(2) (p = 0.01), biking participation GAS T(2) to T(3) (p = 0.02), and cycling skills T(1) to T(2) (p = 0.01) and T(2) to T(3) (p = 0.02). Practice frequency was related to cycling skills (0.72, p = 0.01) and biking participation (0.86, p < 0.001); cycling skills were related to biking participation (0.81, p = 0.003).



CONCLUSION: Children improved cycling skills and biking participation following camp, support visit, and email check-in. Children who practiced more had greater cycling skills and biking participation. Encouraging weekly bicycling and providing support may promote cycling skills and participation following camp.

Language: en