|
Citation
|
Thoret E, Andrillon T, Gauriau C, Leger D, Pressnitzer D. PLoS Comput. Biol. 2024; 20(2): e1011849.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38315733
|
Abstract
|
Sleep deprivation has an ever-increasing impact on individuals and societies. Yet, to date, there is no quick and objective test for sleep deprivation. Here, we used automated acoustic analyses of the voice to detect sleep deprivation. Building on current machine-learning approaches, we focused on interpretability by introducing two novel ideas: the use of a fully generic auditory representation as input feature space, combined with an interpretation technique based on reverse correlation. The auditory representation consisted of a spectro-temporal modulation analysis derived from neurophysiology. The interpretation method aimed to reveal the regions of the auditory representation that supported the classifiers' decisions.
Language: en