Abstract

Sleep deprivation has an ever-increasing impact on individuals and societies. Yet, to date, there is no quick and objective test for sleep deprivation. Here, we used automated acoustic analyses of the voice to detect sleep deprivation. Building on current machine-learning approaches, we focused on interpretability by introducing two novel ideas: the use of a fully generic auditory representation as input feature space, combined with an interpretation technique based on reverse correlation. The auditory representation consisted of a spectro-temporal modulation analysis derived from neurophysiology. The interpretation method aimed to reveal the regions of the auditory representation that supported the classifiers' decisions.



RESULTS showed that generic auditory features could be used to detect sleep deprivation successfully, with an accuracy comparable to state-of-the-art speech features. Furthermore, the interpretation revealed two distinct effects of sleep deprivation on the voice: changes in slow temporal modulations related to prosody and changes in spectral features related to voice quality. Importantly, the relative balance of the two effects varied widely across individuals, even though the amount of sleep deprivation was controlled, thus confirming the need to characterize sleep deprivation at the individual level. Moreover, while the prosody factor correlated with subjective sleepiness reports, the voice quality factor did not, consistent with the presence of both explicit and implicit consequences of sleep deprivation. Overall, the findings show that individual effects of sleep deprivation may be observed in vocal biomarkers. Future investigations correlating such markers with objective physiological measures of sleep deprivation could enable "sleep stethoscopes" for the cost-effective diagnosis of the individual effects of sleep deprivation.

