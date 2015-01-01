Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The present article analyzed the number of pesticide accidents registered in Tocantins. In the case of occupational exposure to pesticides, the impact of pesticides on farmers is particularly great during direct handling or improper storage. This paper aims, through notifications of industrial accidents involving pesticides, to provide its target audience with information on notifications of accidents.



OBJECTIVES: To analyze notifications of occupational accidents with pesticides via SINAN in the state of Tocantins, northern Brazil, from 2012 to 2017.



METHODS: The research deals with an explanatory literature that provides greater familiarity with the problem, making it clear or structured.



RESULTS: We can emphasize that pesticide poisoning is a serious public health problem. Among notifications of this event, 178 involved three types of pesticides, accounting for 12.35% of pesticide notifications. Furthermore, the most marketed pesticides are those whose formulation is based on the following active ingredients: glyphosate, 2,4-D, and mancozeb.



CONCLUSIONS: After analyzing the data, we observed that the challenges brought by pesticide poisoning are related to the eligibility of the database of occupational accidents involving exogenous intoxications, being necessary to replace the use of agricultural pesticides, use pesticides safely for workers and the population, and seriously combat underreporting.

Language: en