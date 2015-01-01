|
Citation
|
Machado LP, Machado JMH, Moura BC. Rev. Bras. Med. Trab. 2023; 21(2): e2022864.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Associação Nacional de Medicina do Trabalho)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38313096
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The present article analyzed the number of pesticide accidents registered in Tocantins. In the case of occupational exposure to pesticides, the impact of pesticides on farmers is particularly great during direct handling or improper storage. This paper aims, through notifications of industrial accidents involving pesticides, to provide its target audience with information on notifications of accidents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
accident notification; occupational accident; pesticides