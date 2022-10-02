SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Daltro MR, Guerra Júnior P, Santos LR. Rev. Bras. Med. Trab. 2023; 21(3): e20221002.

(Copyright © 2023, Associação Nacional de Medicina do Trabalho)

10.47626/1679-4435-2022-1002

38313774

PMC10835408

INTRODUCTION: The medical field has witnessed a growing expansion of the female workforce. Despite a greater appreciation and trust in women in pediatric spaces, gender violence remains a significant concern on the health agenda.

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to investigate how pediatricians perceive gender experiences in daily work, discussing its effects on professional practice.

METHODS: The study adopted a descriptive, exploratory, and qualitative approach and was conducted in a university hospital with 14 pediatricians from the urgency and emergency service. Virtual semi-structured interviews were conducted to explore sociodemographic data, training, and professional background. The narratives obtained were subjected to Content Analysis, resulting in the construction of five categories: choice by specialty; maternity; place of reception; violence; and the male doctor.

RESULTS: It was observed that pediatricians build their professional routine based on conservative values of patriarchal and sexist anchorage.

CONCLUSIONS: The set of narratives emphasize the importance of confronting gender inequality within the scope of medical training.


Language: en

gender and health; gender inequality; pediatrics

