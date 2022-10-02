Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The medical field has witnessed a growing expansion of the female workforce. Despite a greater appreciation and trust in women in pediatric spaces, gender violence remains a significant concern on the health agenda.



OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to investigate how pediatricians perceive gender experiences in daily work, discussing its effects on professional practice.



METHODS: The study adopted a descriptive, exploratory, and qualitative approach and was conducted in a university hospital with 14 pediatricians from the urgency and emergency service. Virtual semi-structured interviews were conducted to explore sociodemographic data, training, and professional background. The narratives obtained were subjected to Content Analysis, resulting in the construction of five categories: choice by specialty; maternity; place of reception; violence; and the male doctor.



RESULTS: It was observed that pediatricians build their professional routine based on conservative values of patriarchal and sexist anchorage.



CONCLUSIONS: The set of narratives emphasize the importance of confronting gender inequality within the scope of medical training.

