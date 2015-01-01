SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Santos PHFD, Stival MM, Lima LR, Volpe CRG, Funghetto SS. Rev. Esc. Enferm. USP 2024; 57: e20220483.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Universidade de São Paulo, Escola de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/1980-220X-REEUSP-2022-0483en

PMID

38315801

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Build and validate a terminological subset of ICNP® for the prevention of falls in the elderly in the context of primary health care, in light of the Self-Care Deficit Theory.

METHOD: Methodological study developed in accordance with ICN recommendations and the Brazilian method for constructing terminological subsets, in two stages: 1) construction of ICNP® statements of nursing diagnoses, outcomes, and interventions; 2) content validation of statements by specialist nurses.

RESULTS: A total of 182 diagnoses/outcomes and 321 nursing interventions were constructed, which were subjected to content validation by 28 experts, being validated with a Content Validity Index ≥ 0.80. After validation, the statements were organized according to self-care requirements and the majority of diagnoses/outcomes (51.6%) and interventions (52.7%) were classified under health deviation requirements.

CONCLUSION: It was possible to construct and validate a terminological subset of ICNP® with a predominance of statements related to health deviation requirements, standing out for being the first terminological subset for the prevention of falls in the elderly in the context of primary care.


Language: pt
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print