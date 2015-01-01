Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Build and validate a terminological subset of ICNP® for the prevention of falls in the elderly in the context of primary health care, in light of the Self-Care Deficit Theory.



METHOD: Methodological study developed in accordance with ICN recommendations and the Brazilian method for constructing terminological subsets, in two stages: 1) construction of ICNP® statements of nursing diagnoses, outcomes, and interventions; 2) content validation of statements by specialist nurses.



RESULTS: A total of 182 diagnoses/outcomes and 321 nursing interventions were constructed, which were subjected to content validation by 28 experts, being validated with a Content Validity Index ≥ 0.80. After validation, the statements were organized according to self-care requirements and the majority of diagnoses/outcomes (51.6%) and interventions (52.7%) were classified under health deviation requirements.



CONCLUSION: It was possible to construct and validate a terminological subset of ICNP® with a predominance of statements related to health deviation requirements, standing out for being the first terminological subset for the prevention of falls in the elderly in the context of primary care.

Language: pt