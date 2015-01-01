|
Mortazavi R, Grudin R, Jarbin H, Larsson I. SAGE Open Med. 2024; 12: e20503121231225340.
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
38313468
OBJECTIVES: Depression is increasing and is a leading cause of disease burden among adolescents. Available evidence-based treatments with medication or psychotherapy have modest effects. Aerobic exercise is a hopeful alternative as an augmenter or a stand-alone treatment. Qualitative studies have shown that participants in group exercise for adolescent depression experienced improved mood and a sense of achievement, commitment and empowerment. This study aimed to explore not only adolescents' but also parents' and healthcare professionals' experiences of a group exercise intervention for adolescents with depression.
Adolescents; aerobic; depression; exercise; multiple perspectives; qualitative research