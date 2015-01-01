Abstract

Precursory phenomena to earthquakes have always attracted researchers' attention. Among the most investigated precursors, foreshocks play a key role. However, their prompt identification with respect to background seismicity still remains an issue. The task is worsened when dealing with low-magnitude earthquakes. Despite that, seismology and, in particular real-time seismology, can nowadays benefit from the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to face the challenge of effective precursory signals discrimination. Here, we propose a deep learning method named PreD-Net (precursor detection network) to address precursory signal identification of induced earthquakes. PreD-Net has been trained on data related to three different induced seismicity areas, namely The Geysers, located in California, USA, Cooper Basin, Australia, Hengill in Iceland. The network shows a suitable model generalization, providing considerable results on samples that were not used during the network training phase of all the sites. Tests on related samples of induced large events, with the addition of data collected from the Basel catalogue, Switzerland, assess the possibility of building a real-time warning strategy to be used to avoid adverse consequences during field operations.

Language: en