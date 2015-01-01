Abstract

This study aims to delineate landslide susceptibility maps using the Analytical Hierarchy Process (AHP) method for the Great Xi'an Region, China, which is a key planning project for urban construction in Shaanxi Province, China from 2021 to 2035. Multiple data as elevation, slope, aspect, curvature, river density, soil, lithology, and land use have been considered for delineating the landslide susceptibility maps. Spatially thematic layers and distributed maps of all the aforementioned parameters were created in a GIS environment. Determine the relative importance of these thematic layers in the occurrence of landslides in the study area concerning historical landslide data to assign appropriate weights. Landslide sensitivity maps were generated by a weighted combination in a GIS environment after being analyzed by the AHP method. The sensitivity maps were categorized as "very high (11.06%), high (19.41%), moderate (23.03%), low (28.70%), and very low (17.80%)". Overlay analysis of the test data with the LSM showed that the moderate to very high landslide susceptibility zones were able to contain 82.58% of the historic landslides. The results of the study help determine the landslide-prone areas in the area and provide a reference for subsequent construction. In addition, the analysis of landslide susceptibility in the area contributes to the study of landslides in similar loess sites.

