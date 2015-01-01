SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Machado FZ, da Mota MSS, Dos Santos EP, Prasad D, Cardoso TA, Frey BN, Jansen K, Souza LDM, Mondin TC, Kapczinski F, Moreira FP, da Silva RA. Trends in psychiatry and psychotherapy 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Associação de Psiquiatria do Rio Grande do Sul)

10.47626/2237-6089-2023-0718

38315812

PURPOSE: Women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) are more likely to report suicide ideation and behavior when compared to women without PMDD. However, there is a lack of studies investigating the risk factors for suicide risk in women with PMDD. Thus, the aim of this study is to assess the factors associated with suicide risk in young women with PMDD.

METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study including 128 young women with PMDD who were recruited from the community. PMDD and suicide risk were assessed by trained psychologists using the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI-PLUS). Suicide risk evaluation includes six questions that assess suicidal intention, planning and previous attempts. Subjects who answer yes to any of the six questions are classified as having current suicide risk.

RESULTS: The prevalence of current suicide risk in women with PMDD was 28.1%. The factors associated with suicide risk in this population were: presenting current panic disorder (OR: 18.71 [95% CI: 1.02 - 343.27], p=0.048), a non-white skin color (OR: 4.18 [CI 95%: 1.28 - 13.61], p=0.018), greater severity of depressive symptoms (OR: 1.22 [95% CI: 1.12 - 1.32], < 0.001), and history of childhood trauma (OR: 1.04 [95% CI: 1.01 - 1.08], 0.010).

CONCLUSION: Our findings indicate that there are key sociodemographic and clinical factors associated with suicide risk in young women with PMDD, enabling clinicians to identify at-risk individuals who could benefit from further screening and interventions.


Premenstrual dysphoric disorder; suicidality; women’s mental health; youth

