Ogden CL, Tutty LM. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012241230327

38311935

We know little about what services are accessed by Indigenous women abused by intimate partners (IPV). This mixed-methods secondary analysis examines the demographics and narratives of 40 Canadian Indigenous women regarding their use of violence against women (VAW) emergency shelters (55%), second-stage VAW shelters (7.5%), mainstream community counseling (70%), and Indigenous healing practices (42.5%). Five women who identified as LGBTQ or two-spirit accessed community services but not VAW shelters. The women had experienced severe IPV, but scored below clinical cut-offs for depression, psychological distress, and PTSD. They described strengths, concerns, and barriers in accessing services. Implications for counselors are presented.


indigenous women; intimate partner violence; IPV counseling; VAW shelters

