Journal Article

Citation

Tallman PS, Salmon-Mulanovich G, Archdeacon N, Kothadia A, Lopez Flores L, Castañeda K, Collins S, Rusyidi B, Cole S. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241230323

PMID

38311938

Abstract

We examined how study participants in Indonesia and Peru viewed the relationship between water insecurity and women's health via thematic analysis of interviews and focus groups. Participants reported that water insecurity led to vaginal infections, miscarriage, premature births, uterine prolapse, poor nutrition, restricted economic opportunities, and intergenerational cycles of poverty. Participants in both countries stated that extreme burdens associated with water insecurity should be categorized as violence. Based on these findings, we developed the concept of "gender-based water violence," defined as the spectrum of stressors associated with water insecurity that are so severe as to threaten human health and well-being, particularly that of women and girls.


Language: en

Keywords

gender-based violence; maternal health; reproductive health; structural violence; water insecurity

