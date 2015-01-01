Abstract

We evaluated the implementation of Connect, Acknowledge, Respond, and Evaluate (CARE), an organization-level intervention, to accommodate the health needs of survivors, including brain injury. Participants were staff or administrators at agencies serving domestic violence (DV) survivors (n = 57 advocates; n = 5 agencies). Process evaluation focus groups (n = 10 groups) were conducted. Two researchers coded/analyzed focus group transcripts using grounded theory. The use of CARE increased advocate awareness/knowledge of brain injury among survivors leading to improvements to the agencies' provision of structural and functional social support to survivors. CARE is a valuable resource to accommodate survivors, thereby improving staff's perception of their ability to provide trauma-informed service provision for DV survivors.

Language: en