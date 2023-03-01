Abstract

This article reports a patient with extensive high-pressure injection injury of the hand combined with deep chemical burn caused by high-pressure injection of industrial cement materials was diagnosed and treated in the Department of Hand Surgery, Xiaolan Hospital Affiliated to Southern Medical University in 2022. The nerves, tendons and blood vessels of the left hand were involved, and the ulnar skin of the left thumb was extensively necrosis, and a large number of extensive cement foreign bodies remained under the skin. Part of the cement was inserted into the joint capsule of the interphalangeal joint. After emergency surgical treatment, the patient was saved successfully, and the wound healed well without chemical poisoning and other related complications, which created conditions for the second stage of flap repair.



===



本文报道了2022年南方医科大学附属小榄医院手外科诊治的1例因工业水泥材料高压注入致手部广泛高压注射伤合并深度化学烧伤患者，其左手手部神经、肌腱及血管均被累及，同时左拇指尺侧皮肤广泛坏死，皮下广泛水泥异物存留，部分水泥达指间关节关节囊内。经急诊手术治疗后，患者成功获救，手部创面愈合良好，未出现与化学中毒有关的并发症，为行Ⅱ期皮瓣修复创造条件。

Language: zh