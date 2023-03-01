|
Liang YH, Shi HW, Peng AP, Hu EY, Zhang YQ, Lin JD. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2024; 42(1): 50-52.
38311950
This article reports a patient with extensive high-pressure injection injury of the hand combined with deep chemical burn caused by high-pressure injection of industrial cement materials was diagnosed and treated in the Department of Hand Surgery, Xiaolan Hospital Affiliated to Southern Medical University in 2022. The nerves, tendons and blood vessels of the left hand were involved, and the ulnar skin of the left thumb was extensively necrosis, and a large number of extensive cement foreign bodies remained under the skin. Part of the cement was inserted into the joint capsule of the interphalangeal joint. After emergency surgical treatment, the patient was saved successfully, and the wound healed well without chemical poisoning and other related complications, which created conditions for the second stage of flap repair.
Language: zh
*Burns, Chemical/etiology; *Plastic Surgery Procedures; Burns, chemical; Hand; High-pressure injection injury; Humans; Industrial cement; Injections, jet; Skin Transplantation; Surgical Flaps/innervation; Surgical operation; Treatment Outcome; Wound Healing