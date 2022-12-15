Abstract

Unicorn lotus is a plant tuber in the araceae family, which has therapeutic effects such as dispelling cold and dampness, dispelling wind and phlegm, and treating stroke. However, acute poisoning of fresh Unicorn lotus has been rarely reported domestically and internationally. This article reports a case of poisoning caused by chewing unicorn lotus. The patient experienced numbness in the lips, swelling and rupture of the oral cavity, continuous salivation, difficulty swallowing and obvious burning sensation in the throat, accompanied by shortness of breath and mild hypoxemia. After receiving comprehensive treatments such as oxygen therapy, electrocardiographic monitoring, cleaning of necrotic oral mucosa, anti infection, inhibition of oral salivary secretion, and nutritional support, the patient finally recovered and was discharged.



===



独角莲为天南星科植物块茎，具有逐寒湿、祛风痰、治疗中风等疗效，然而新鲜独角莲急性中毒在国内外鲜有报道。本文报道1例咀嚼独角莲发生中毒病例，患者出现口唇麻木，口腔肿胀破溃，流涎不止，咽喉部吞咽困难、灼热感明显，同时伴随呼吸急促，轻度低氧血症。给予吸氧、心电监护、口腔坏死黏膜清理、抗感染、抑制口腔涎水分泌、营养支持等综合治疗后患者康复出院。

Language: zh