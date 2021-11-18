Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Through the analysis of five cases of occupational heat illness caused by high temperature, we expounded the pathogenesis and summarized the clinical characteristics of heat cramp and heat exhaustion of the newly revised diagnostic criteria for occupational heat illness (GBZ41-2019), in order to prevent the occurrence of occupational heat illness to put forward controllable countermeasures.



METHODS: According to the occupational history, clinical diagnosis and treatment and the other relevant data submitted by five patients, the diagnosis process was analyzed and summarized.



RESULTS: Five patients developed symptoms from July to August in summer, belonging to high-temperature operation. They improved by timely treatment. The symptoms, signs and laboratory tests of the five patients were different, but they were diagnosed as occupational heat illness.



CONCLUSION: Employers should pay attention to the high temperature protection and cooling work, and strengthen the labor protection. If patients with heat cramp and heat exhaustion were timely treated, they could basically recover. Occupational disease diagnosticians should seriously study the new diagnostic criteria of occupational disease and constantly improve their diagnostic ability.



===



目的： 通过对5例因高温导致的职业性中暑病例分析，阐述发病机制，总结新修订GBZ 41-2019《职业性中暑诊断标准》热痉挛、热衰竭的临床特点，为预防职业性中暑疾病的发生提出可控对策。 方法： 于2021年11月，以2020年9月10日至2021年9月30日期间苏州市疾病预防控制中心职业卫生科收治并诊断的5例职业性中暑患者作为研究对象，调查职业史、临床诊疗等相关资料，并对诊断过程加以分析与总结。 结果： 5例患者发病于夏季7~8月份，属于高温作业，经及时治疗后好转而出院。5例患者自身的症状、体征及实验室检查存在差异性，但均被诊断为职业性中暑。 结论： 用人单位应重视夏季高温防护降温工作，加强劳动保护。热痉挛、热衰竭患者若及时救治，基本能康复痊愈。职业病诊断医师应认真学习新的职业病诊断标准，不断提升诊断能力。

Language: zh