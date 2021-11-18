|
Citation
|
Deng HP, Pan HY, Yao JH, Yang YX, Mao J. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2024; 42(1): 58-61.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38311953
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Through the analysis of five cases of occupational heat illness caused by high temperature, we expounded the pathogenesis and summarized the clinical characteristics of heat cramp and heat exhaustion of the newly revised diagnostic criteria for occupational heat illness (GBZ41-2019), in order to prevent the occurrence of occupational heat illness to put forward controllable countermeasures.
Language: zh
|
Keywords
|
*Heat Exhaustion/complications/diagnosis/prevention & control; *Heat Stress Disorders/diagnosis/etiology/prevention & control; *Occupational Diseases/diagnosis/complications; Diagnosis of occupational disease; Heat cramp; Heat exhaustion; High temperature; Hot Temperature; Humans; Occupational heat illness